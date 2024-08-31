The qualifications of the Italian Grand Prix 2024 they have once again demonstrated the excellent moment of the McLarenever closer to Red Bull’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship and with Lando Norris also closing his gap on Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman clearly struggling. The British driver took pole position on the historic Monza circuit, with the front row completed by his teammate Oscar Piastri.

It was well twelve years that McLaren was not seen as the protagonist of a double in qualifyingand curiously enough the last time it happened was in Monza. On that occasion it was Lewis Hamilton to achieve the fastest lap in front of Jenson Buttonwith the future seven-time world champion then climbing to the top step of the podium ahead of a surprising Sergio Perez (at the time driving for Sauber) and Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso. That weekend also started a statistic that would not be repeated for exactly twelve years, that is, until qualifying at Monza 2024.

In fact, after the 2012 Italian GP, ​​Hamilton managed to repeat himself in the following F1 event in Singapore. ‘The Hammer’ did not repeat the victory of Monza, but still took pole position. From that day on, McLaren started ahead of everyone on five other occasions, but never consecutively. A spell that was however interrupted in the hot afternoon of Monza today with Landon Norriswho last week also took his MCL38 to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prixthe first after the summer break and above all at the home of rival Max Verstappen, now forced to defend himself from the threatening return of Norris and the British team.