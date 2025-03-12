Elena Ramallo and Sonia Sierra sent a legislative initiative to all parties of the Congress to regulate the veil in public spaces such as in France





Last week, two university teachers, Sonia Sierra and Elena del Pilar RamalloThey sent to the parliamentary groups of the Congress of Deputies a legislative initiative to modify regulation and prohibit the use of Hiyab in educational fields and Burka In public spaces. This Wednesday, they denounce to be suffering harassment and reaffirm in their postulates in defense of women’s freedom: “If they have undertaken such a campaign against us, what will they not do with them?”

In their brief, the Ramallo and Sierra teachers denounce that the Hiyab and the Burka are “symbols of submission of women, of restriction of their freedom and potential violation of human rights” and request a legal reform such as that approved in France for security in public spaces and to “avoid the invisibility” of women and, insist, girls.

In their last statement, they ensure that the insults and threats that are receiving “demonstrate that women living in Muslim environments have it really complicated to be able to freely choose to cover or not.”

«Since we made our proposal public (…) we are suffering a Operating campaign of harassment In social networks with all kinds of insults, and even death threats, ”they explain.









Sierra and Ramallo remember that in Spain the right of freedom of expression is recognized. “Women have the freedom to think publicly on any subject,” they express, although, they add, they bother those who are harassing and insulting them.