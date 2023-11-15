Finally Las Vegas

After much anticipation, the Circus is preparing to return to Las Vegas on a completely new circuit, an event strongly supported by Liberty Media which has thus achieved the goal of bringing F1 to the United States three times in the space of a single season. There McLaren in Brazil the ‘anti Red Bull’ was confirmed with Lando Norris second in Interlagos. Will Nevada be the right theater to aim for victory? Below are the words of the drivers and team principal Andrea Stella.

The words of Lando Norris

“It’s finally time for the Las Vegas GP. We’ve all been waiting for it since it was announced last year. I’m excited to race on the Las Vegas Strip. I’m sure it will be a special race with an incredible atmosphere. It’s a new track for all of us. I prepared myself with the simulation, Getting to know her in rehearsals will be interesting. We’ve had a couple of good races, with four podiums in the last five races. I am determined to maintain this consistency in the last two races of the season and to finish on a high note.”

The words of Oscar Piastri

“I’m excited to go to Las Vegas and kick off the final doubleheader of the season. It should be fun, driving in a unique place. I can’t wait to see what it will be like. It’s another new track for me, but it’s new for everyone else too, so it should be an interesting weekend. The team has done an extraordinary job with the car this season and I hope to get back into the points.”

The words of Andrea Stella

“We are now moving towards the last double date of the season, a season that highlighted the team’s hard work, focus and determination in achieving our mission of fighting for podiums again. The Las Vegas GP will have an incredible atmosphere and it is a new track for everyone. We will have to learn as much as possible during the sessions to find the best compromise on a particular circuit, but I have no doubt that the team will do well.”