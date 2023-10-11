Let’s find out how the team led by Andrea Stella has evolved its single-seater which is allowing the Englishman and the Australian to do well in this season finale

There McLaren it is progressively gaining recognition as one of the most competitive cars among Red Bull’s pursuers. Although some of its prerogatives have not been definitively corrected by the various developments introduced so far, after the introduction in Holland of a new medium-load rear wing, which recalls the version introduced by Ferrari in Belgium in terms of its configuration at the level of the side bulkheads, it has demonstrated to be perfectly at ease on twisty circuits and especially in hybrid conditions in terms of grip.

balancing — The single-seaters of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri, after the extensive evolutionary package introduced at Silverstone and the updates that followed up to Belgium, have found a particularly effective balance which is reflected not only in aerodynamic behaviour, but above all in dynamic behaviour. We mean that traction when exiting corners and precision when turning in have been significantly increased. See also Follow the 2022 World Cup live: the Italians competing, the program and the times

unpredictability — In parallel, the unpredictability that characterized a distinctive prerogative of this single-seater, in the center of the curve, with a tendency to sudden losses of aerodynamic load or in any case, of the displacement of the center of aerodynamic pressure, has been radically reduced. As we have already been able to analyze on previous occasions, we can definitely define these effects as the result not only of the management under the guidance of Andrea Stella, but above all, of the simulation and analysis tools (read wind tunnel and CFD) with which it was decided the series of updates introduced this summer.

#McLaren #climb #started #summer #progress #Norris #Piastri #fly