Josip Sutalo was presented as a major purchase at Ajax, partly because of the price tag of around twenty million euros. But the 23-year-old Croatian defender cannot escape the malaise in Amsterdam and has to deal with the necessary criticism. In conversation with the Croatian medium Germanijak Sutalo discusses his situation. “I am sure that Ajax will soon be back where it should be: at the top.”
Sports editorial
Latest update:
18:13
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Criticized #Josip #Sutalo #crisis #Ajax