McDonald’s formalized on Monday (16) its departure from Russia, a process that began in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine. In March, the world’s best-known fast-food chain had closed 850 restaurants in the country.

To justify the departure, McDonald’s said that the humanitarian crisis generated by the war is inconsistent with the values ​​of the chain that was in the country for more than 30 years. The first restaurant opened in Russia shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

+ Families traumatized by bombings refuse to leave the war zone in Ukraine

Now, the chain believes it will lose between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in revenue. In total, the Russian market makes up about 9% of McDonald’s worldwide revenue and 3% of operating profit.

In the exit statement, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said that the chain continues to pay the salary of its Russian employees and that it is looking for a buyer to take over the operation with the workers.

“We are committed to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values. And our commitment to our values ​​means we can no longer keep the Arches shining there,” she said.