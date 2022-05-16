The stage – Stage divided into two distinct parts. The first half is entirely flat along the Adriatica state road; the second part breathless with the Marche walls. After all, the Marches always have treacherous and unfavorable terrain for sprinters. You climb Civitanova Alta up to Crosette di Montecosaro, Recanati, Filottrano, Santa Maria Nuova and Monsano: from here there will be only 9 km to the finish. Final straight in Jesi at 2%. Perfect day for those who know how to go on the run.

The favorites – The great names of the first stages are back on top, above all that of Mathieu Van der Poel: the son of Adrie van der Poel and grandson of Raymond Poulidor could make the difference on the Marche walls, as well as the erythro Biniam Girmay, always in hunt for the first stage success. Among the men of the classification, the arrival of Jesi fits perfectly with the characteristics of the expert Alejandro Valverde, provided that the team Trek Segafredo of the Lopez pink jersey lets him go. Among the Italians, watch out for Felline and Albanese. See also Cycling and sand in the United Arab Emirates Tour

How to follow her on TV – Rai broadcasts the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro” on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro all’arrival”. At the end of the day, the “Processo alla Tappa” and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”. On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcast in 50 European countries.

May 16, 2022 (change May 16, 2022 | 14:44)

