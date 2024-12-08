After four intense years trying to change Paris for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé does not deny that he wanted another start in his adventure with the white shirt. But the season is long. And he hopes to be able to make a comeback with the club he always dreamed of playing for. “I don’t know when or how, but I knew I was going to play here. “I’m going to succeed here,” the Frenchman said in an interview with the program Click from Canal+ France, the first he has conceded since he became a Real Madrid player. He did it in his language and in his country. Because Mbappé also needs to explain himself to his compatriots.

I don’t know when or how, but I knew I was going to play here. “I’m going to succeed here.”

Kylian Mbappé





In that sense, the Frenchman acknowledges that “I miss the national team. It is my highest category of football and I haven’t been there in a long time,” he said. In total, he has missed the last three international windows. Mbappé explained himself. “In September I asked the coach not to go. He had just arrived in Madrid. I had a short vacation. With this schedule we don’t have time to recover. In October I was injured, I was not on the list, I was talking to them. In this last window, the coach told me that it was better not to call me up. He’s the boss, I’m behind him. I have always given everything,” explained the Frenchman.

It was precisely in October, when, being injured, he went to Stockholm. He went out to party. And he ended up allegedly involved in an alleged sexual assault. “I have not received a single court summons. If justice summons me, I will simply go. I had five days off, I decided to leave. “I’m still talking to the person I spent the night with, I’m very calm,” he said.

I miss the selection. It’s the best. I have always given everything”

Kylian Mbappé





With such an emotional rollercoaster, there was speculation in November that Mbappé could be going through a possible depression. Yesterday he denied it. “The only thing that happened to me is that I felt exhausted. I have had sporting disappointments. They told me I was going to be someone great. And sometimes you feel small,” he said.

Read also

One of those sporting disappointments was losing the World Cup against Messi’s Argentina. The other reason for exhaustion was his departure from PSG. “I still watch PSG games. I have always maintained a link with the club, it is not cut off just like that. I also have a lot of respect for the Emir of Qatar. In the summer there was talk that he was going to make me an irrefutable offer to stay. But he really told me that he was going to respect my decision. “That got to me,” he said. Already in Madrid, Mbappé pointed out that he feels “very loved by the Madrid fans” and that “it is different than in Paris. There is something else. There you must give reasons for them to love you,” he explained.

Even so, he made a comment that will not go down too well in Madrid. Asked about his future, the player pointed out that “I never know what is going to happen. “My career is a long river of unknowns.”

“I have not received a single court summons. If justice summons me, I will simply go”

Whatever happens in his future, his present has no other objective than to win the Champions League. A title that admits that “it obsesses me.” And the Ballon d’Or? they asked him. “I know what I have to do to win it on and off the field,” he responded.

Mbappé after missing a penalty in San Mamés Vincent West/Reuters

But where Mbappé brought out his most forceful version was talking about politics. During the last Euro Cup he did not hide showing his concern about the rise of the extreme right and asking for a high participation. In the interview he certified that vision. “My own France is full of diversity. Young people should not be told what they should be. “We are all French citizens,” he stated.