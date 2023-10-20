Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/20/2023 – 19:55

The house of the national coordinator of the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), Amanda Vettorazzo, was spray-painted in the early hours of this Friday, the 20th, with the words “Free Palestine”, “everything is seen”, “retreat and cry fascist”. She lives with her mother in Greater São Paulo.

Images recorded by the neighborhood’s security cameras showed that, around half past midnight, a hooded individual approached the wall of the house, which is located on a corner, and made the graffiti alone. Vettorazzo said she was warned by neighbors and that her mother was home alone when the graffiti was made.

The words on the wall are a reaction to videos she has made on social media positioning herself in favor of Israel after the Hamas attack. The conflict has already left more than 4,000 dead. The war has inflated the polarization between right and left in Brazil and provoked daily conflicts in the National Congress, between parliamentarians who disagree about the classification of Hamas as a terrorist group.

The Brazilian government is resistant to adhering to the nomenclature, which justifies the decision in the classification adopted by the UN Security Council, which does not call the paramilitary organization terrorist.

Vettorazzo said that her address was leaked and that this is the first time she has suffered attacks at her home. She said that the state secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, got in touch and said that the case would be investigated. The coordinator fulfills schedules in the Northeast.

“Imagine, your mother wakes up alone, with the house completely covered in graffiti. We feel very invaded and even powerless. My mother did not choose public life. I slapped my face, she didn’t,” Vettorazzo told Estadão.