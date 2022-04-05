When Real Madrid failed to close the signing for Kylian Mbappé in the summer of 2021, because PSG did not negotiate for him because he had a contract, it seemed that the player would end up arriving in Madrid at the end of the season. Now it seems that Mbappé’s renewal with the Parisian club could be signed and that he is going to stay in Paris.
The player himself assured after the game against Lorient that he has not made any decision: “I have not made the decision, but there are new elements” “I am calm, trying to make the best decision with my loved ones.” He has also said that if he had made a decision he would have announced it to the public, but it is the journalist Daniele Riolo who assures that he has already made the decision to stay at PSG.
Daniele Riolo is the same one who announced that Messi would sign for the Parisian team and through RMC declared that the French player has renewed and that PSG will announce the renewal next month. Now, Real Madrid can only hope that this information is false and they could have signed him last summer.
