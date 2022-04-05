Clemente Russo and Laura Maddaloni, competitors of The Island of the Famous, tell of when their little girls struggled to survive

For a couple of weeks, millions of viewers have been following the new edition of the reality show, The Island of the Famous, with the greatest interest. In yesterday’s episode, Monday 4 April, a very touching moment was broadcast Clemente Russo and his wife Laura Maddaloni.

As is often the case with programs that air in prime time, we often find ourselves talking about touching moments of the lives of the protagonists of the programs themselves.

Yesterday it was Clemente Russo’s turn,former Olympic champion of box, and his wife, the judoka Laura Maddaloni.

They are two of the contestants of the de edition The Island of the Famous started a couple of weeks ago and, during a confessional with Ilary Blasi, they had the opportunity to tell the most difficult moment of their life.

The two are happily married since 2008 and then they became the parents of three beautiful girls. The last two born are two twins and they are called Janet and Jane.

The story of the vip couple was about i first months of life of the two girls.

They were born premature, around the sixth month of pregnancy. A factor that has led to many problems and concerns. Laura said:

The youngest was in intensive care for seven months, a journey that no mother should take and no mother should see what I saw. I was convinced, stubborn that I would get out and sure of my baby, of the strength she had.

The words of Clemente Russo

Credit: Mediaset

Blasi then asked the woman what are the things that, at the moment, the scare Moreover. And Laura, in response, said:

I never thought the worst, in reality I did little. Janet did it all because she is a force of nature. The only thing I want is for there to be health. United one is stronger, everything can be achieved.

Credit: Mediaset

Inevitable then the intervention of Clemente Russo, who visibly moved he talked about his little girls with profound pride and showing a love really huge for them.