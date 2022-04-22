Mbappé: the millionaire additional sum that he would have asked Real Madrid

After his midweek goal, The French Kylian Mbappé was once again the protagonist of most Spanish sports media for his possible arrival at Real Madrid.

In the last few hours, the Iberian journalist Guillem Balagué, from the ‘Cope’ network, reported that The French forward would have asked the white club for 100 million euros more to finalize his signing. However, says the journalist, Madrid would have told him ‘no’.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires on June 30. Hence, the rumors about his departure from the Parisian club intensify more and more.

One of the thorniest issues that the club that signs him will have to address is precisely whether or not to transfer the striker’s image rights, according to ‘L’Équipe’.

Mbappé, for his part, is concentrating for the match at the Parc des Princes against Lens this Saturday, which could mean PSG’s tenth league title.

