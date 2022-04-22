when it was revealed Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series in it nintendo direct last February the only version was that of switch. But that has changed; bandai namco announces that the game will also reach other consoles, and incidentally, reveals its release date.

It will be available for sale on July 8, 2022 for switchas well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Only digital release in America is confirmed.

But the game will be available in physical format for both Europe and Japan. We do not know if by chance the same thing will happen in American territory, but there are still months to go before its publication.

So there could be an announcement about it at any time. This title is a compilation that includes two of the best installments of the series, which came out in the PlayStation Y Playstation 2 in the past.

They are about Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Y Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, respectively. One thing these games stand out for is that they are remastered versions of the originals.

That’s why it has revamped graphics, adjustable difficulty settings, and cooperative mode for up to two players.

bandai namco He hopes in this way to not only attract fans of yesteryear of the series, but several more of the current generations.

It’s been a long time since a Klonoa game

This franchise has been absent for several years. The last title was Klonoa for Wii, which went on sale in 2008; is it a reissue or remake of the first game PlayStation.

It is precisely on this that the game included in the new compilation is based, although several adjustments have been made to it. Especially the model of the protagonist to be closer to the original incarnation of him. That is something that stood out in the nintendo direct.

We hope it goes well for you Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series in terms of reviews and sales. At least to motivate bandai namco to create a new installment of the franchise.

It has been forgotten for a long time and it is true that a new adventure would not be bad for the players. But it all depends on how this collection fares. In addition to this announcement, the company shared some screenshots.

