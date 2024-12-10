Victory in Girona and victory in Bergamo. Two consecutive wins for Madrid to add water to the second fire of the season. The defeats at Anfield and San Mamés once again generated some anxiety, but the reality is that this Madrid is very alive in the League, it has already secured its place in the Champions League and, although it will be practically impossible for it to do so among the eight first, mathematically it is still possible: «We have to win the two remaining games and we will see. Today I think it was a complete match, in which we suffered and fought. “We have been effective, we have been mobile in attack and we deserved to win,” Ancelotti analyzed.

It was a scary triumph. Another one in the form of an injury. Or possible injury. Mbappé left after half an hour due to a puncture in the ischium of his left leg. Tomorrow he will undergo tests in Madrid, although Ancelotti downplayed the ailment and is optimistic about the Frenchman’s presence in next week’s Intercontinental final: “It doesn’t seem serious at all, but he couldn’t sprint, it bothered him.” a little and we have preferred to change it.

Madrid ran 114 kilometers, one more than Atalanta’s 113. The data does not say anything to Ancelotti. The Italian has always said that it is not important to outrun your rival, but rather how you run. In that, he is satisfied: «It was a demanding match because on a physical level they push a lot. We have won quite a few duels and there has been a lot of mobility. “We made it to Christmas alive and I think the second part of the season is going to be good.”

Ancelotti confessed that he did not have time to think about Retegui’s shot in the 94th minute, inside the small area and with Courtois already surpassed. A shot that went, incomprehensibly, over the crossbar. There he released the accumulated tension and staged it with a conversation between laughs, on the way to the locker room, with his son and right-hand man Davide: «Yes, this victory is a breath of fresh air. It brings us closer to where we want to be and prepares us for January. “It is clear that today we are more relaxed than yesterday.”









Happiness that he shares and distributes with his players. Carletto did not forget that B unit that gave so much to his team last night in Bergamo: «I would highlight Ceballos’s game, a spectacular match. I really liked how he helped Lucas. It is very good news, as are Brahim and Fran García, who also played a high-level game. The second line is doing very well.