Teresa Langella And Andrea From the Course They met five years ago in the studio of Men and Womenwhere their love story began. Despite initial difficulties, with Andrea less confident about starting a serious relationship than Teresa, the couple has managed to build a solid relationship, demonstrating that feelings born in a television context can evolve into something much deeper.

Teresa herself had admitted that, at the beginning, she did not imagine that their story would last long, so much so that she doubted whether or not to give Andrea a second chance. However, as time passed, the bond between them strengthened, until the decisive moment: the marriage proposalwhich surprisingly arrived during a holiday in Maldives. Andrea chose a helicopter to make his romantic declaration, flying over the islands, giving Teresa an indelible memory.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Teresa’s family wanted to surprise the couple by organizing a surprise party, enriched by fireworks. This gesture deeply moved Teresa, who felt surrounded by the affection of her family in such an important moment. The evening before the wedding, the couple also organized a pre-party, an opportunity to spend time with friends and relatives in a relaxed and festive atmosphere before the big day.

The wedding, celebrated today,September 14thtook place in the suggestive setting of the city of SorrentoThe couple chose as the theme for their wedding “the dawn“, a symbol of rebirth and a new beginning together. Throughout the day, the two spouses were surrounded by the affection of friends and relatives, who participated in their dream of love, finally transformed into reality. The Images of the wedding, shared by the couple on social media, showed the most beautiful and significant moments of the day, highlighting the happiness and emotion of Teresa and Andrea.