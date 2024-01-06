Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young French star Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, admitted that he often feels frustrated because of the situation he is living as a star and has endured for years. Although he is a happy football player, on a human level he is unhappy, because there are many things he cannot do. By virtue of his “stardom” status.

Mbappe said in an interview with a French television network via the “Special Correspondent” program, the full text of which is scheduled to be broadcast on January 18, that his current situation sometimes forces him to abstain from many means of pleasure and happiness in daily life, and deprives him of doing them despite his intense love, to be A natural person.

He expressed his regret in this “exceptional” conversation away from football, because he could no longer go out secretly or “incognito” into the street.

Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, added that the thing he misses most at the moment is doing very simple things in life.

He said: I would be very happy if I could live for 48 hours as an unknown person, or completely unknown. At that time, I would do whatever I wanted without thinking about any “caveats” or “inhibitions,” such as going, for example, to eat and drink with friends, anywhere no matter what. His humility, and going to a store to buy bread or something else, these are simple things, but I am not able to do them at the present time, and I wish I could act “normally” without anyone coming to watch me or “watch” what I do.

However, Mbappe, who is followed by 123 million people on Instagram and

The top scorer in the last World Cup in Qatar added: I broke into the world of football strongly in 2017, coinciding with my last season with Monaco, and I was only 18 years old, and after a few matches I became full of hearing and sight, and imposed myself as one of the most entertaining players in the world for fans and fans. “The Round Witch,” and since then my life has completely changed.

The global Goal website, commenting on Mbappe’s speech, stated that the situation will become more complicated if “Bondi’s spoiled boy” moves next summer to Real Madrid, as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in “the summer of 2024,” which, by the way, is the strongest trend, he said. The site, because it then becomes one of the stars of “Galactis” that passed by “Al-Maliki” throughout its history, and thus it is “under the microscope” from all directions and at all times.