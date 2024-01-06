Eight speed cameras knocked down in Polesine: it is the work of Fleximan, the vigilante of the night glorified by social media who has taken the place of Posamen in the hearts of motorists. After the double blow at Christmas, the last one the day before yesterday, in the municipality of Rosolina (Rovigo), however, an uproar broke out over the use of automatic speed control systems. Yes, because regarding Fleximan's work, the provincial coordinator of the local police workers union (Sulpl), Mirco Gennari, explained that “too often, although not always, fortunately, with the excuse of road safety, the municipal and provincial administrations have made speed cameras sprout like mushrooms, placing them in the most disparate places, except where they would actually be needed, more to replenish the coffers of their entities than out of a real desire to reduce road accidents”.

Of course, Gennari then defines Fleximan as a criminal, but at the same time hopes that “so much popular approval will serve to make certain administrations reflect on the use and abuse of certain tools, as well as on the correct use of the local police, who deserve better than being relegated to the role of tax collector”.

Open up heaven. On the modern agora, social media, controversies rage. But, on the other hand, it should be remembered that in Italy many municipalities budget the proceeds from fines and controversies between mayors and municipal police chiefs over the obligation to raise funds are not uncommon. Not only that, we can't even understand how the money from fines is used. An avalanche of resources that ends up who knows where: the total revenue relating to violations of the highway code is 2 billion and 700 million euros. There would be a law that obliges municipalities to say so, but in 2022, 7,216 municipalities, 83 provincial administrations and 14 metropolitan cities presented the required report. However, nothing comes from 685 municipalities and 5 other provincial administrations, while there are incomplete reports from 169 other municipalities…

And it is clear for all to see the use made of speed cameras by the municipal police on the one hand and the Highway Police on the other. Two worlds, two very different approaches. In short, there must be a reason if Fleximan is the new idol.