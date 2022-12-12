Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mbappé is criticized for supporting Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He forgot that he plays with Messi’

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo, three of the most relevant players in international football today.

Photo:

Abedin Taherkenareh. EFE. EPA / Alberto Estévez. EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez. EFE

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo, three of the most relevant players in international football today.

The French footballer and the Argentine striker play together for Paris Saint-Germain FC

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Qatar 2022 World Cup moved even his opponents. The images of the Portuguese striker kneeling on the grass and the videos of his tears as he left the field, after the defeat of his team in the quarterfinals against Morocco, covered the front pages of the sports press worldwide.

See also  Vucetich talks about the duo formed between Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame

For this reason, there were many world football figures who supported ‘CR7’, since this defeat meant what would be their last participation in this Fifa tournament. In other words, his last chance to hold the glorious World Cup in his hands and to deliver it to his country was gone.

Among the players who sent words or messages of support to the Portuguese was the French soccer star Kylian Mbappéwho in a publication wrote three emojis that leave no doubt about who he chooses in the competition for being the best in history between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi.

He put a crown, synonymous with king, praying hands and a goat alluding to ‘Goat’ (Greatest Of All Times), which in Spanish means the greatest of all time.

This caught the attention of thousands of users on social networks, who commented on the Frenchman’s message reminding him that he plays with Lionel Messi, who is better known as Goat. “He forgot that he plays with Messi”, they wrote to him.

Nevertheless, Mbappé’s fanaticism for Cristiano goes back to his childhood and it is that with his rise to stardom he learned of the fascination he had for the Portuguese player with posters and posters on the walls of his room.

See also  Acrobatic Chilean goal that went viral, will Puskas win? video

Another who joined in with messages of encouragement was his former Manchester United teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, who gave him a red heart.

Trends WEATHER
*With information from La Nación (Argentina) / GDA

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mbappé #criticized #supporting #Cristiano #Ronaldo #forgot #plays #Messi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tax money sunk? Bizarre fighter jet deal reflects badly on Lambrecht Ministry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result