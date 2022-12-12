Mbappé is criticized for supporting Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He forgot that he plays with Messi’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Qatar 2022 World Cup moved even his opponents. The images of the Portuguese striker kneeling on the grass and the videos of his tears as he left the field, after the defeat of his team in the quarterfinals against Morocco, covered the front pages of the sports press worldwide.

For this reason, there were many world football figures who supported ‘CR7’, since this defeat meant what would be their last participation in this Fifa tournament. In other words, his last chance to hold the glorious World Cup in his hands and to deliver it to his country was gone.

Among the players who sent words or messages of support to the Portuguese was the French soccer star Kylian Mbappéwho in a publication wrote three emojis that leave no doubt about who he chooses in the competition for being the best in history between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi.

He put a crown, synonymous with king, praying hands and a goat alluding to ‘Goat’ (Greatest Of All Times), which in Spanish means the greatest of all time.

This caught the attention of thousands of users on social networks, who commented on the Frenchman’s message reminding him that he plays with Lionel Messi, who is better known as Goat. “He forgot that he plays with Messi”, they wrote to him.

Nevertheless, Mbappé’s fanaticism for Cristiano goes back to his childhood and it is that with his rise to stardom he learned of the fascination he had for the Portuguese player with posters and posters on the walls of his room.

Another who joined in with messages of encouragement was his former Manchester United teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, who gave him a red heart.

Trends WEATHER

*With information from La Nación (Argentina) / GDA