After having completed one year of existence at the beginning of July, the participants of the Mobiliza Saracura/Vai-Vai movement held an act this Saturday afternoon (19) to mark this first period of mobilization of society and of political and social participation, in the perspective of city ​​public policy. The act, which was a symbolic embrace of the territory of Quilombo do Saracura, in front of Praça 14 Bis, also highlights an important moment of the Archaeological Site, since more evidence of religious materiality was found in the place.

The archaeological site was identified in April 2022, when work had already begun on the future Saracura/14 Bis Station, on subway line 6-Orange. The works dislodged the Vai-Vai Samba School, founded by descendants of the Quilombo Saracura, in what is currently the Bixiga neighborhood. In May of this year, a prosecutor and an expert from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) carried out an inspection and evaluated the way in which the archaeological work is being carried out at the site, which may have traces of an ancient quilombo.

“We are doing the act to continue demanding the immediate revision of the licensing of this work that has irregularities, mainly because it [o licenciamento] it happened with the waiver of prior archaeological research, which would already bring the historical, journalistic data we have from that territory and in relation to the existence of the quilombo. Another point is in front of the meeting of these materialities, Mobiliza Saracura/Vai-Vai still hasn’t returned after the stoppage of the work to accompany this archaeological rescue”, said the sociologist and member of Mobiliza Saracura/Vai-Vai, Rose Almeida.

According to her, another claim is that Mobiliaz can monitor the work again to find out what is being found and how this is happening, since for her this rescue is something very important for society when it allows social participation, community participation, observing the question of change in the territory. “We are not against progress, but we want all these interventions in the territory to be carried out in dialogue with the community that lives there and is directly impacted”, she said.

She also pointed out that a plan was not presented to mitigate the impacts on the area and the community and, as a result, currently several businesses around the work are closing due to road changes, including street closures. “The circulation has changed and in that same sense we have streets that were closed and will no longer be opened and residents are having trouble getting to their homes”, explained Rose.

According to Rose, even when it comes to the impact of the work on the neighborhood, the need to ensure the permanence of black people in the area is also important. Due to the subway work and the appreciation of the area, rent values ​​have already started to rise, forcing people to change their address because they are no longer able to afford these prices. “As we know our society, most black people are in classes C, D and E. With this price increase, they are unable to stay in the territory. So, once again you have a bleaching of the central region due to the economic issue”, she said.