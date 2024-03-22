Kylian Mbappé He broke his silence. After months without speaking to the media, and in the midst of uncertainty about his future, the French star player returned to give statements before the match between France and Germany this Saturday.

Of course the central topic was his future, what will happen in his career and where he will play. However, the Frenchman was forceful in expressing that he has nothing defined.

“I haven't announced anything because I had nothing to announce. If I haven't done it, it's because I have nothing to announce… The day I have something to announce, I will say it. I have never hidden. “I'm sorry to disappoint you, but I don't have anything juicy to announce,” he told reporters.

“I have said that it is not a problem. We are in a final sprint. The idea of ​​achieving a treble is more important than whether I stay or not. We are very focused on that,” the player clarified.

Of course, he announced that before the Euro Cup he would have his future resolved. “I will focus on the French team when the Euro Cup arrives. I think everything will be resolved by then. “I'm focused on the national team.”

Asked if this uncertainty affects him, he responded with another question to the journalist: “When you see my last games, do you see a disturbed guy?” “I'm focused on the next game. Everything that's happened in recent weeks I've focused on performing. What happens outside, stays outside,” he said.

Another key topic was the possibility of him competing in the Olympic Games with France, to which he commented: “I have always had the same ambition. I have always said that it is an event that does not depend on me. The final decision is always up to me. “The same person. I can't give an opinion. I distance myself from situations. If I didn't, I would accept and do what they tell me.”

