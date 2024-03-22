EOne of the most enchanting sheets in the Salon du Dessin is no longer available for purchase. Under the title “L'inspiration de l'artiste” it shows an artist sitting in a rococo armchair at the drawing board. As if he had – finally? – a brilliant vision, he looks up at the sky, holding a hand in front of his eyes. Around him, probably inspired by his imagination, little birds flutter like new ideas and teasing geniuses cavort around.

The mocking sheet by Jean-Honoré Fragonard, masterfully drawn in brown ink, belongs to the collection of the former dealer Katrin Bellinger, who is exhibiting at a guest exhibition at the Salon du Dessin, the Paris drawing fair for art from the Old Masters to the modern era: “The artist at of work” is the appropriate topic. No other medium than drawing brings the viewer so close to the creative process. Contemporary work with and on paper, as shown at the complementary trade fair Drawing Now, also enables particularly spontaneous or emotional expression.

To the chagrin of many connoisseurs, Fragonard's study has already been taken, but other fantastic works can be discovered in the Palais Brongniart at the 32nd edition of the Salon du Dessin. A good half of the 39 galleries are French, 17 dealers come from neighboring European countries or the USA. Once again this year, curators from the world's most important graphic collections traveled to the opening.









Photo gallery



Salon du Dessin, Drawing Now

:



Highlights from the trade fairs



One of the smallest and oldest drawings can be found by Enrico Frascione from Florence. The 4.5 by 10 centimeter “Study of a Man” in brown ink is by the Mannerist painter Parmigianino and is valued at more than 50,000 euros. At Florian Härb & Liberté Nuti from London, the sensitive depiction of the “Holy Family with Angel” by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, which once belonged to the sculptor Antonio Canova (95,000 euros), stands out. One of the outstanding works at the Galerie de Bayser in Paris is a large figure study for Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres' painting “Le Martyre de Saint Symphorien”. It has the best provenance and is worth around 700,000 euros.







Across the eras

Almost all dealers who specialize in Old Masters have long since expanded their expertise into the modern or even the present. Newcomer Emanuel von Baeyer from London places a delicate landscape sketch by Caspar David Friedrich (price upon request) next to an almost abstract landscape “Untitled” by Gerhard Richter from 2020 (180,000). At Martin Moeller from Hamburg, the gouache portrait of a boy in a red sweater, which Lotte Laserstein painted in Berlin in 1933 of the son of good friends (75,000), catches the eye. The Parisian Galerie 1900 – 2000, which specializes in surrealism, is appearing at the Salon du Dessin for the first time. The centenary of the Surrealist Manifesto is commemorated by the poetic sheet “Untitled – Walk of the Beautiful Englishwoman” by Joan Miró, which the artist gave to André Breton's wife, Simone Collinet, in 1924. The price mentioned is more than one million euros.

The London dealer François Delestre recently opened a branch on the Seine. At its refreshingly colored stand, alongside abstract watercolors by Maurice Estève, a lively gouache interior by Raoul Dufy stands out, whose “artist's studio with fruit bowl” looks more like a living room (80,000). Drawings by the extremely productive Pablo Picasso are often encountered at the fair. Zeit Contemporary from New York shows a sheet from 1941 with three nude studies by Dora Maar in which the painter screws the body in a strange way so that it appears as if it has been wrung out – not a good sign for the relationship (175,000).

Inexpensive for a younger audience

Drawing Now takes place at Carreau du Temple in the Marais. The Greek artist Christos Venetis, who draws photorealistic pencil drawings on the inside of book covers, will appear at both fairs: at the Salon du Dessin as part of the annual Daniel and Florence Guerlain Prize with two other nominees; at Drawing Now with Martin Kudlek from Cologne (2000 to 4000). The Frenchwoman Alexandra Duprez, at Galerie Albrecht in Berlin, also uses book covers for her poetic-surreal, often mythologically inspired works, which she processes with colored pencils and collage technique (from 900).







This time 73 galleries from 14 countries are taking part in the fair, including 48 local dealers. The diverse techniques of contemporary artists and affordable prices also attract a younger audience. Georges-Philippe and Nathalie Vallois from Paris are showing works by the Polish artist Emanuel Proweller, whose work oscillates between figuration and abstraction (3,500 to 35,000 euros). Female artists occupy an equal place: The Paris Galerie Lelong presents the young French-Lebanese painter Christine Safa, whose sensitive oil on paper landscapes impress with their complex color textures (3000 to 3500).

Salon du DessinParis, Palais Brongniart, until March 25th, entry 16 euros; Drawing Now Art FairParis, Carreau du Temple, until March 24th, entry 16 euros