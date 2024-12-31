Mazón demands “loyalty” to the rest of the parties in his end-of-year message and asks to “learn lessons” from DANA

The institutional New Year’s Eve message from the president of the Generalitat Carlos Mazón has been focused fundamentally on the DANA tragedy, remembering the victims, but above all insisting on the reconstruction phase in which the area is now immersed. Furthermore, in his speech he recognized the need to make changes to be able to face catastrophes of this magnitude: “It is necessary to make changes, we will be wrong if we do not draw lessons from this tragedy to improve and strengthen our capacities, to prevent, protect and help when produces an emergency. And from lessons to decisions, from decisions to actions, and from actions to results.”

In a video recorded in the Palau de la Generalitat and in which most of the time the president has spoken in Valencian, he has spread the pain to the entire Valencian Community and Spain in general. Thus, among the first references, he highlighted the “warm message” of King Felipe VI in his Christmas speech for his reference to the affected areas.

But he has not left aside the political combat, thus he has appealed “to politics, to good politics, in which no one falls into the temptation of using or appropriating a pain that belongs to everyone,” insisting on the message that the Vice President Susana Camarero attacked the left after Sunday’s demonstration, accusing her of appropriating the pain of the victims. “I think you can disagree without destroying. That to debate honestly it is not necessary to insult. For this reason, I demand loyalty and collaboration from all parties and the rest of the national, provincial and local public institutions. “You have to live up to it.”

At various times Mazón has indicated that the recovery “must be fair” and after stating that the Generalitat is working on the recovery, he has demanded action from the central government, with “direct aid”, in addition to creating a national plan against floods and a fund for catastrophes, an initiative already proposed at the conference of regional presidents.

In his speech the president has not failed to point out “solidarity”, and to the volunteers, but especially to the professionals among whom he has named the Armed Forces, the National Police, the Civil Guard, the local and regional police forces and also the educational sector, psychologists and public services.

Beyond DANA Carlos Mazón has influenced the defense of his tax cut policies, ensuring that they help boost the economy, to which he has added a demand for regional financing and has also had words for the 7 women who They have died in 2024, murdered as victims of sexist violence.