In Spainon the eve of New Yearthere is a unique custom: eating 12 grapes at the rhythm of the 12 strokes of midnight. This tradition is believed to attract good fortune; If you manage to eat all 12 grapes on time, a prosperous year is predicted. However, the most superstitious think that not doing so could bring some kind of setback during the coming year.

This tradition had its origin in Spain, although over time it has spread to other countries such as Portugal or Latin America. But, How exactly did the idea of ​​eating grapes on New Year’s Eve come about?

Why do we eat 12 grapes on New Year’s Eve?

There are several theories as to how this tradition began. One of them points out that it all started on New Year’s Eve 1909when people began to eat a large amount of grapes. In fact, it is said that that year there was an exceptional harvest of grapeswhich led producers to market them as “lucky grapes” to increase their sales. It was then that the idea of ​​eating 12 grapes at midnight arose, one for each month of the year.

Due to the excellent harvest of grapes, this fruit became a symbol of abundancesomething that many Spaniards long for and wish for next year.









A mockery of elite tradition

However, there are other theories that try to explain this custom, since in newspapers of 1882 this tradition was mentioned. According to stories from that time, the bourgeois class had the custom of enjoying champagne and grapes during dinner on the last day of the year.

Therefore, as a form of protesta group of people in Madrid decided to mock the tradition of the aristocratic elite. They gathered at Puerta del Sol to eat grapes to the rhythm of the chimes. From this gesture arose the tradition and custom of going to Puerta del Sol to eat the grapes.

On January 2, 1894, the Spanish newspaper El Correo Militar made reference to this tradition, suggesting that It already existed in the 19th centuryalthough it was able to gain more popularity due to the abundant harvest of 1909, thus becoming a custom rooted in 20th century Spanish culture.