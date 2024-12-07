He Pope Francis inaugurated this Saturday the Nativity of Bethlehem 2024 in the Paul VI Hall, in a ceremony held in St. Peter’s Square. The Pontiff blessed the lighting of the Christmas tree and the Birth scene, and which has a much commented detail.

And the baby Jesus rests on a kufiyathe traditional Palestinian handkerchief or scarf, which is one of the most recognizable symbols of both the struggle of that people and support for it. This, specifically, was donated by representatives of the Palestinian High Committee for Church Affairs during the ceremony that took place moments before.

During the welcome to the delegations that donated different elements and symbols, the Pope had a memory towards the “tormented” Palestine, and recalled that the births from the city of Bethlehem, where Jesus was born 2024 years ago, are a memory “with tears in my eyes” of those who suffer “the drama of war.”

The manger, which will remain in place until the festivities are over, represents a typical adobe house from the small Italian town of Degreewhere the representation of the Birth, carved in wood, comes from. The fir tree, 29 meters tall and which will remain in St. Peter’s Square, has been brought from Ledro.