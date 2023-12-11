Mazda2 full hybrid road test



We tried it Mazda2 Full Hybrid, the fully hybrid variant based on the Toyota Yaris which however differs from this one in terms of equipment and prices, thus making it an interesting alternative to the petrol Mazda2 and the M-Hybrid. Mazda then developed a competitive hybrid model thanks to a technology agreement with Toyota. The Mazda2 Hybrid in fact promises ahigh efficiency with over 24 km/l on average, optimal especially in cities where it can often operate in fully electric mode.

Mazda2 full hybrid rear view in motion

Mazda2 full hybrid engine

This new Mazda2 is equipped with a full hybrid engine i.e. a petrol engine three-cylinder 1,490 cc that delivers 93 HP DIN/68 kW and 120 Nm of torque combined with a 59 kW electric motor (80 HP) and 141 Nm, for a total system power of 116 HP DIN/85 kW. The 0-100 km/h sprint is covered in 9.7 seconds and the maximum speed is 175 km/h. The 177.6 Volt lithium ion battery for a weight of 20.7 kg has one capacity of 0.76 kWh and is positioned under the rear seats. The engine is coupled exclusively to an e-CVT automatic gearbox with epicyclic gearing to optimize consumption.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid engine

Let's start by finding out what the aesthetics of the Mazda2 Hybrid are like. The small dimensions make it among the most compact in the B segment with a length of 3.94 meters, 14 centimeters less than the conventional Mazda2, a width of 1.74 m and a height of 1.50 m. L'height from the ground it is approximately 13 cm, while the wheelbase is 2.56 meters. Externally it is still very clear that it is a Yaris despite the Mazda logos on the grille and tailgate, there is only a chrome border on the front bumper that distinguishes it from its sibling. This is also because the Mazda2 in question is produced by Toyota on same production line as the Yaris.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid front

Halogen headlights are standard on the first two trim levels (Pure and Agile), while the Full LED headlights anterior ones can be had with the Comfort Pack on the Agile and standard on the Select. As further options you can choose the panoramic roof and the Safety Pack which includes parking sensors, rear monitoring system (BSM) and auto-dimming interior mirror.

THE alloy wheels as standard they can be 15 or 16 inches depending on the trim levels, while the basic version features 15″ steel wheels.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid side view

The range of Mazda2 is based on three setups (Pure, Agile and Select). There are 7 colors, 6 of which are metallic, with two of these being premium. The sample we tested is in color Lunar Whiteavailable at no extra charge, and in Select trim level, the top of the range.

How the Mazda2 Full Hybrid rides on the road

This Mazda2 Full-Hybrid is very different from its mild hybrid sister, and you notice it immediately when you start from a standstill by pressing down on the accelerator pedal. The engine is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox, which responds quite quickly to acceleration. It is a nice and lively engine, although a little noisy when asking for maximum power, supported by the instant torque of the electric motor; therefore driving in city traffic will never be a problem, thus alleviating the stress produced by this situation.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid front view

Driving modes on Mazda2

There are on this Mazda2 three driving modes selectable via a special selector located on the central tunnel, in addition to the button to force electric driving. When starting, to carry out manoeuvres, the car favors electric driving, but you can choose between that “Echo” with which the car or the “Power” to obtain maximum power.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid multimedia system

Moving on to “EV” mode, as I was saying, the car can run only on battery energy for a maximum of around 6 km and up to a maximum speed of 130 km/h in fully electric mode. Furthermore, by moving the gear lever to the writing B of Brake, it is possible to act on the intensity of regenerative braking simulating the effect of engine braking.

Mazda2, steering and set-up as they go

The car is quite agile, with one steering quite responsive, a low center of gravity and a modern TNGA platform of the Yaris Hybrid. L'the set-up is comfortable but with limited body roll, which makes even longer journeys pleasant. You can tackle curves with precision and even with a certain amount of fun.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid interior

ADAS as standard on Mazda2

The presence of driving assistance systems is excellent ADAS as standardas the Adaptive Cruise Control cruising speed which can automatically maintain the distance from the car in front, particularly useful on the motorway, in addition to the road sign recognition system and lane keeping.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid rims

When traveling on the motorway, the rolling noise of the tires can be heard as the speed increases. The car on test in top of the range Select trim it is equipped with Bridgestone EP150 Ecopia tyres in size 195/55 R16. As for the consumptionwe have recorded values ​​that fluctuate between 22 and over 30 km/lwhile on the motorway consumption rose to around 18 km/l.

How is it on board the Mazda2?

Inside, as in the Toyota, you immediately notice the 7″ raised central display or 8″ with rear camera starting from the Agile setup. There The driver's seat position is quite low but without lumbar adjustment, with manually adjustable seats covered in fabric and synthetic leather; the interior is also characterized by many soft materialsbut they don't reach the level of refinement of the original Mazda2, such as on the doors.

Mazda2 full hybrid seats

The Automatic climate control is standard, but with an extra package; or as standard on the Select, it is possible to have dual-zone climate. This latest version even features a head-up display, which projects speed and other useful driving information onto the windshield. Good there forward visibility and the rear one, but on this setup you can also count on the camera, in addition to parking sensors. As standard wireless connection to your smartphone with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Mazda2 Full Hybrid instruments

Only on the Select is there the base of induction charging for mobile phones which is located under the climate controls, while the USB socket it is on the dashboard on all other versions. Start button and Smart Key are standard starting from the Agile trim level. Space in the rear of the cabin isn't particularly generous, but the 286 liter luggage compartment (935 with seats folded down) has a regular shape with a 60/40 split.

PHOTO Mazda2 Full Hybrid

– Excellent consumption

– Standard technological equipment

– Comfortable and precise setup

– Wireless smartphone charging and connections – Limited rear space

– Some internal details subdued

– Absent lumbar adjustment

– Noisy when accelerating

