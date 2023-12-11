In Crimea, about 138 thousand tons of apples were harvested in 2023. Compared to 2022, the harvest increased by 9%.

According to the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic Andrei Savchuk, the area of ​​the orchards where the apple harvest was carried out is more than 4 thousand hectares. The leaders in fruit collection were Bakhchisarai, Krasnogvardeisky, Nizhnegorsky and Simferopol districts, writes IA “Kryminform”.

In total, from 2014 to 2022, with the support of the state, 7.9 thousand hectares of intensive fruit orchards were planted in the republic, where apple trees, pears, cherries, peach trees and other crops are grown. The measures taken make it possible to increase the gross production of fruit and berry products. By the end of 2023, it is planned to plant more than 900 hectares of gardens.

Subsidies for the installation of anti-hail netting and maintenance of perennial plantings this year amounted to about 400 million rubles.

