Craftsmanship and the tradition of Japanese techniques have always been intertwined with Mazda’s production. The Hiroshima brand has drawn on several occasions in Japanese history and oriental arts. Even in the case of painting, the Rising Sun car manufacturer has borrowed some elements of tradition such as the Urushi technique which is characterized by a particular unique depth of color created by applying countless super thin layers of lacquer. Mazda draws inspiration from those ancient techniques to develop color-perfect, true-brilliance paint finishes that bring out the subtle details of its award-winning Kodo design.

Mazda’s paint technique

Using layers of paint is so effective at adding depth and keeping details delicate; Mazda has incorporated this technique into its Takuminuri robotic painting technology, which, using data from various points, mimics the touch and technique of a human painter in incredibly precise detail. Furthermore, 2022 marked both the 10th anniversary of Takuminuri and the launch of the eye-catching new Artisan Red colour, a stunning red reminiscent of aged wine produced with unsurpassed craftsmanship. This tint joins Mazda’s range of premium body colors, such as Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Gray and Rhodium White, all made up of three layers: a clear layer, a translucent paint layer and a reflective/absorbent layer. It combines an outstanding aesthetic appearance with a reduced environmental impact. The vivid Takuminuri paintwork is designed to accentuate strength and beauty through form, providing the car with richer depth, stronger reflections and a captivating aesthetic.

Japanese craftsmanship

Mazda identifies with Takayama’s fine craftsmanship as it also relies on hands and eyes, an intricate balance between the addition of colored lacquer and its subsequent polishing. Urushi artists even get creative in choosing what to add to the milky white sap to create a new tint or texture. Takayama sources his signature ingredient, oyster shell powder, in the Hiroshima area, home to Mazda headquarters. He adds it to his base coat, a crucial layer that makes the finished piece resistant to water and moisture so it won’t erode even if it cracks.

Colors for Mazda

For Mazda, the meticulous application of layers is also critical to the success of the process and the precision and high quality of the result. The significance of kouhaku in Japanese culture, the combination of red and white embodied particularly in the national flag, and the aesthetics of subtraction from the world of “Zen” motivated Mazda’s creatives to work hard to offer a perfectly finished white colour. Rhodium White uses aluminum flakes to create a uniform reflective layer just 0.5 microns thick. Combined with fine-grained white, smooth and silky, and with a transparent layer, the result is “a refined white, offering a metallic feel to the way the surface shines”, says Okamoto, Senior Creative Expert in Mazda’s Design Division. With its unique metallic sheen, rich depth, radiance and refined grain, Rhodium White tint emphasizes the artistically sculpted shadows in Mazda’s Kodo design. Because color isn’t simply the flagship of Mazda design. It is considered an essential element of the form itself.