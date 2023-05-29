Expert Rybalchenko: the emergence of plasma plants in Russia will end the fight against plastic

The emergence of plasma recycling plants in Russia and the introduction of detonation steam generator technology may end the fight against plastic. The best ways to deal with this type of waste were named by the expert of the Russian Ecological Movement Ilya Rybalchenko. “360”.

Rybalchenko considers plasma technology one of the most modern. It consists in thermal decomposition with incomplete oxidation under the influence of water vapor, oxygen and pressure. There are already companies practicing this method in Japan, Israel and Azerbaijan.

Another effective way to get rid of plastic is a detonation steam generator, which has no exhaust and does not require further disposal of residues. The container mixes water vapor and natural gas. The resulting mixture explodes and creates a temperature of about three thousand degrees, at which the plastic breaks down into atoms.

“Up comes carbon, hydrogen and methane, which is the purest natural gas that can be used for heating or reused to make plastic. Down – liquid hydrochloric acid, which becomes a commodity, and everything else is sintered into a strong stone, which can be sprinkled on roads and used in construction, ”added Rybalchenko. According to him, a prototype of such a mechanism is installed on Sparrow Hills in Moscow.

In May, the organization Greenpeace, whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia, spoke about the dangers of plastic recycling. Recycled plastic has proven to be more toxic than its primary constituents – as a result of processing, microparticles disperse and pollute the environment.