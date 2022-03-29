Audi, Mercedes, BMW: these could be the rivals of the future for Mazda. The premium German cars, to which the Swedish of Volvo, the Italian ones of Alfa Romeo and the French of DS are added, are the brands that in Europe occupy very important price ranges. Today the Japanese brand, with the launch of the CX-60 SUV, wants to intercept that slice of the market that is succulent in terms of profit margins. To do so, however, it will have to bring out the best of its ambition, given that Mazda is not easily recognizable in that segment despite having, in the past, caressed characteristics of elegance and style.

Mazda is known, for example, for the light sports cars like the MX-5; she has also been able to create successful subcompacts, as well as dependable sedans. Clearly he has packed some very interesting SUVs, but often somewhere in between. At the lower end of the German price range, will she be able to get what she is looking for? At first glance, the contents of the CX-60 (whose name, unfortunately for Mazda, is very similar to that of the Volvo XC60) are excellent. The interiors are well cared for, even to the touch, as the painting is scenic. SkyActiv motors are also a step in the right direction.

We therefore need a language plan, a new way of understanding the brand which in fact today is already in full swing thanks to a wise use of the Japanese language. Jinba Ittai, Takumi, Homura, Hacho, Kakenui these are words that, for the most part, recall elegance, beauty: and, as we know, these qualities in the automotive world do not come for free at all.

Let’s take for example Jinba Ittai, or the instinctive union between horse and rider. For Mazda it means having man and machine in perfect harmony. For this reason the presence of technology is emphasized Kinematic Posture Control, created to facilitate the smooth movement of the car body and cornering stability even at high speeds. The rear suspension of the Mazda CX-60 is designed to counteract the lifting force and draw the car’s body downward under braking. In practice, the vehicle’s posture when cornering is stabilized with a particularly high G-force, by slightly braking the inner rear wheel to reduce roll and draw the body downwards.

Another very accurate detail, also in this case a symptom of a new path taken by Mazda towards a more economically supplied clientele, is found in the cockpit of the CX-60, the true main protagonist of this story. Its interiors, according to the brand, celebrate the living quality of natural wood grain and high-quality woven fabrics. “The treatment of the maple wood finishes reflects Hacho’s Japanese aesthetic: asymmetrical balance or intentional irregularity. The different patterns and yarns of the intertwined fabrics respond sensitively to changes in light and a Japanese sewing technique called Kakenui creates “hanging” seams with spaces between the fabrics of the trims that reveal a glimpse of the underlying material.“. The aims are therefore high: now it will be necessary to see if the market will react positively to a Japanese woman who wants to start speaking German.