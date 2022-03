US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he is greeted by the President of the European Commission before a meeting, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.| Photo: EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN

The United States still doubts the veracity of Russia in the negotiations with Ukraine, as expressed on Tuesday (29) by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The statement came after the announcement of progress in negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul. “I haven’t seen anything that suggests there is a real movement, because we haven’t seen any signs of real seriousness from Russia,” Antony Blinken, visiting Morocco, told a news conference.

Russian and Ukrainian officials announced that the latest meeting between Russia and Ukraine, which took place this Tuesday in Turkey, brings the countries closer to a direct meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.