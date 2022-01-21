Mazda is not yet finished with the Wankel engine that the Japanese manufacturer embraced with so much love at the time. The electric MX-30 will soon receive a version with a compact Wankel engine that will serve as a range extender and there is a hybrid drive unit that combines Wankel technology with electrical power. But if you want a party, then you have to be in Colorado in the US. During the 100th edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as the “Race to the Clouds”. This year’s legendary hill climb will be held on June 26, 2022. Starting with a Mazda 3 powered by a Wankel engine that sends 1,200 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Drifting on Pikes Peak

This wacky Mazda 3 is currently being built for New Zealand drifter and wobble enthusiast Michael “Mad Mike” Widdet, with support from Mazda Japan. Not only will the drivetrain be completely overhauled, but the chassis and body will also be overhauled for the hill climb of Pikes Peak. The racing car in Red Bull colors will receive a spectacular spoiler package that should provide the necessary downforce, so that the 1,200 horses do not run wild. Striking: this Mazda 3 comes with four seats. However, the Pikes Peak regulations stipulate that you are not allowed to take passengers with you.