With the support of his fans and motivated to achieve his first victory on the previous date, Mazatlan FC will seek today at 8:00 p.m. to remove the domain of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara upon receiving them at the stadium The charmwithin day seven the Tournament of Closure 2024 Liga Mx.

This same Friday there will be another duel on date seven between the local Querétaro and Necaxa at 6:00 p.m.

The Cañoneros are in high spirits after achieving their first victory at home on matchday six against Zorros del Atlas 2-0 and with this they rose to 12th place, with four points.

El Rebaño doubled FC Juárez 2-1 in their recent match and they have three wins in a row.

At the moment, Chivas is seventh in the table, with 11 points.

To remove dominion

Chivas and Mazatlán FC have met seven times and those from Jalisco have won four duels, with two losses and one draw.

The first time they met was in the 2020 Apertura Tournament and Chivas won at home 2-1.

In the Clausura 2021, in Mazatlán they tied 1-1.

In the 2021 Apertura Tournament, El Rebaño visited the port again and won 1-0.

In the Clausura 2022, the Jalisco team beat the Cañoneros 3-0 at home.

First success for Mazatlán FC

Mazatlán achieved its first victory against Guadalajara in the Apertura 2022 by triumphing in the port 2-1.

El Rebaño got rid of the thorn at home by beating 4-1 in the Clausura 2023.

In the Apertura 2023, Mazatlán surprised and beat Chivas on the road 3-1.

Tomorrow there will be four more duels and on Sunday date seven closes with two games.