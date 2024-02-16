In Senegal, the Constitutional Council has declared the recently set new date for the presidential election invalid. President Macky Sall canceled the election originally scheduled for February 25th by decree at the beginning of the month, plunging the West African country into one of the worst political crises in decades. Parliament then decided on a new election date for December 15th. The term of office of the president, who is no longer running, ends on April 2nd.

Claudia Broell Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

The judges found that the law passed by parliament postponing the election violated the constitution. They also annulled the president's previous change to the electoral calendar three weeks before the election. However, holding the vote on the originally planned date in just over a week is now impossible. The authorities should therefore “hold the election as soon as possible”.

Amnesty for imprisoned opposition leader?

Some opposition representatives celebrated the decision. It will bring Senegal back “to its normal course,” said former Prime Minister Aminata Touré to the AFP news agency. She wasn't surprised by the judge's verdict, too much had happened. Opposition politicians suspected the president of postponing the election in order to either stay in power longer or to enable his favored successor to win. Sall justified the postponement with the disputes over the candidate lists for the presidential election and concerns about unrest before and after election day. Some opposition politicians are not on the list. Karim Wade, the son of the former president, did not qualify because of alleged dual citizenship.

This week, in a video on social media, the presidential office called for a national dialogue for “free, inclusive and transparent elections” on December 15th. The former presidents of Senegal, Abdou Diouf and Abdoulaye Wade, supported this initiative, and opposition leaders and representatives of civil society were also invited to talks. The United States, France and Germany had pushed for the election to take place as quickly as possible.







Meanwhile, there are increasing reports in the Senegalese press that there are signs of an amnesty for the imprisoned opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. He will be released in the coming days, an intermediary said, according to the Internet portal Seneweb. Sonko's PASTEF party was dissolved by the government last year. Some civil society groups announced a demonstration this Saturday after a demonstration planned for Tuesday was banned by the authorities. A separate demonstration calling for the release of people detained since 2021 for taking part in protests is also scheduled to take place on the same day.

The families of the detainees estimate the number of “political prisoners and prisoners of conscience” at 1,500. The government denies that there are political prisoners in Senegal. Three people were killed and dozens were arrested in the latest demonstrations against the election postponements. The postponement of the election has sparked major concerns about outbreaks of violence in Senegal, which is considered a stable democracy in West Africa. In a rare statement this week, the head of one of the leading Muslim organizations, Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour, spoke out. He called on the President to engage in dialogue and appealed to the opposition to “accept every hand the President extends.”