Mazatlán.- From an early hour, elements of the Municipal Water Police of Mazatlan implement a search operation for a swimmer who was lost at sea last night.

Gustavo Espinoza, Commander of the group, said that despite the constant calls that the lifeguards make to tourists and locals, there is resistance in abiding by the recommendations not to enter the beach when is it from night.

Yesterday, at least two groups of bathers were surprised in the sea in different areas, who were invited to withdraw to avoid risks.

However, in front of the Peninsula hotel, one of them was unable to leave as it was dragged by a sea current, and despite the efforts of the lifeguards to help him, they did not have a positive result, so they activated a search operation, with the support of the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination, which was suspended around midnight, and was resumed this morning.