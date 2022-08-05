After several years it is fair to say that Super Mario 64 is a bit aged visually. However, his legacy continues to this day; Super Mario 64 has undoubtedly become a landmark in the long Nintendo series. Much of its appeal is due to the fact that it is suitable for all ages. However, a team is working to make the classic N64 title more terrifying.

A new project entitled “Another Princess Is In Our Castle“is currently in the works and essentially turns Super Mario 64 into a horror game. A video uploaded to YouTube offers a brief overview of what players can expect. Played from a first-person perspective, Mario can be seen wandering around the castle. lantern in hand.

At one point, a spooky Princess Peach bursts through the door, eventually killing the player. A new attempt shows that there is a chest in the room where Mario can hide when the ghostly princess arrives.

The video for this Mario 64 project looks pretty intriguing and a bit scary too. Players also have a limited amount of stamina, so running away may not always be the best option. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a release date for the full game, but there is a demo that takes around 15 minutes to complete.

Source: Eurogamer