The second fifth prize distributed in the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw left an economic pinch in San Pedro del Pinatar, Ceutí, Las Torres de Cotillas and Mazarrón. Those lucky with the number 45353 take home 60,000 euros for the series and 6,000 euros for the tenth, a more than appetizing figure to end the year.

The excitement has returned for another year to the Teatro Real in Madrid. The draw for the 2023 Christmas Lottery, which can be followed live from the first hour on LA VERDAD, has left the first joys in four towns in the Region of Murcia. In Mazarrón, in the El Dólar lottery administration, its owner, Javier Meroño, acknowledged “not having yet assimilated the happiness of distributing 60,000 euros,” since they sold a series.

“We are very happy. Last year we already shared a fourth and another fifth. We keep receiving calls to congratulate us. No one has passed by here yet, but we are already waiting for them with open arms,” ​​said the administrator.

In Las Torres and Ceutí, a series was also sold respectively, that is, ten tenths. The lottery administrator of the Ceutí location in charge of spreading joy this December 22, José Hurtado, indicated that “there is no greater satisfaction than distributing money and seeing the happiness reflected in people's faces.”

In the administration no. They have all sold at the window,” although it is unknown if the lucky ones have been regular customers. “We don't know because yesterday was a very strong day of sales, and people came from all over.”

Fuensanta showed his joy although, with just past ten in the morning, in one of the earliest awards, he still refused to throw in the towel. “We trust that we can distribute the Fat,” she noted. “We already gave el Gordo in 2019 and in 2015 we sold another fifth,” she pointed out hopefully as the first curious onlookers and colleagues from the media arrived at the administration. She also sold a Gordo del Niño.

Precisely, the calls from the media came to him when he was already preparing the tickets for the El Niño raffle to put them on sale at the end of the Christmas raffle.