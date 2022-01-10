On June 27, 2021, Sporting Huelva savored the honeys of victory for the last time. Against Valencia, at the start of the second round and the premiere of 2022, a double by Mayra Ramírez gave Huelva this long-awaited victory. 196 days, six months and eleven days later, Sporting Huelva once again felt the euphoria that winning means.

The last time Antonio Toledo’s team won was on the last day of last year against Santa Tereaa (2-1). Then Mayra Ramírez also scored the first goal of the duel, from a penalty, which she ended up winning thanks to both Jenni Morilla and which meant culminating the comeback against Extremadura. Fifteen games have passed in which the Huelva drew nine and lost six times. Those nine draws, which translated into nine points, kept those of Antonio Toledo out of relegation. But from behind Villarreal pressed and the red zone was approaching. Too long without adding the three points.

The Order was a party. The victory after such a long time was celebrated almost like a title. It was not be for lowerly. Players and coaching staff have lifted themselves a slab after a first round without winning. The lack of goal (three goals in the first nine games and seven duels without seeing the goal) were weighing down a team that defended with order and it was very difficult to win. However, the improvement in attack was palpable in the last days. In fact, they have scored eight goals in the last seven games. Numbers that make the improvement clear.

With twelve points, the Huelva have four as a cushion with respect to Villarreal and seven over Rayo. Yet they are on the edge of the precipice. Like Eibar (13) and Valencia (14) who also see the decline closely. Sporting, however, has already removed its slab and hope that from now on the points will arrive three by three …