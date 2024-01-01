One of the main faces of the first stage of 'There is room at the bottom' It was undoubtedly Mayra Couto with her interpretation of Grace. In 2020, after her departure from the popular television series, the Peruvian actress reported being a victim of sexual harassment by the actor Andrés Wiese at the time they shared scenes in fiction. In a recent interview, Mayra spoke about her desire to return to the series that brought her to fame and the complaint she filed against Andrés Wiese.

What did Mayra Couto say about Andrés Wiese?

That year, in 2020, a minor came out to denounce Andrés Wiese for sexual harassment and the case became so high-profile that entertainment programs talked about it. At that time, Mayra Couto He was in Cuba for work reasons and after hearing this testimony, he decided to join in by telling his experience. “The fact that he is a minor touched very intimate and personal chords in me. We never met, I didn't know her, but I want her to know that I am with her. In 2016, workplace harassment did not exist. No one can judge a crime that exists today, but did not exist at that time. What he was doing at that moment was not a crime, but rather an inconvenience. AND “far from meeting a gentleman who admits his mistake or foolishness, I found a wall,” He pointed out to El Comercio.

“I went out to report without a lawyer, without Internet. I was in Cuba. I only loaded Instagram. That day, as soon as I reported it, a feminist girl wrote to me to let me know that someone was publishing all my information: my address, my phone number, my parents' names, my financial statements, my bank account number and how much money I had. I started to shake. My parents were terrified. They were afraid that something would be done to them. They threatened me (with death). I closed all my accounts. It was hardcore,” he added to the aforementioned media.

What did Mayra Couto say about her future plans?

At the interview, Mayra Couto She also spoke about her plans and wishes for 2024. She made it clear that television and acting are her thing and she wants to return to the small screen with 'At the bottom there is room'. She seemed excited and said that if there was an offer, she would gladly accept. “The series was like a school for me. I learned a lot and grew as an actress. If they want me, even if it's for a cameo, I will gladly accept as long as I can reunite with my people and my friends; “Everything is fine,” she said.

