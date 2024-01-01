Rob Cross and Luke Littler qualified for the semi-finals of the Darts World Cup this afternoon. Michael van Gerwen hopes to do that tonight. Mighty Mike is currently competing against number 52 in the world Scott Williams, with whom he is having the greatest difficulty. In the other quarter-final, Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall face each other. You won't miss anything from the evening session in 'Ally Pally' via this live blog!