Mayors of the PAN and PRI affected by the retention of state resources They will promote a new local Fiscal Pact in order to set clear rules for the distribution of these and prevent them from being withheld by the State for political reasons, Carlos de la Fuente announced yesterday.

The leader of the PAN faction in the local Congress also warned that, after the State did not publish the reforms to the Treasury Coordination Law which established deadlines for the delivery of state funds to the Municipalities and sanctions for those who fail to comply with it, his caucus will present today or tomorrow an initiative to bring these measures to the local Constitution.

The withholding of resources occurred in the midst of struggles between the State and the PRI and PAN caucuses of the Congress for the election of the Attorney General.

On Tuesday, in line, the Government of Nuevo León deposited with the 51 municipalities of the entity the federal resources that it had withheld, but 24 Mayors of the PAN and PRI warned that state contributions from the Decentralized, Security and Municipal Ultragrowth Funds.

“Today I had all the rural mayors that they are fighting for resources, that what they want is to be given what corresponds to them,” he said.

“(This Thursday) they come to propose a new distribution and we are going to put it on, and that is going to balance the federalism in Nuevo Leonto prevent them from being extorted, because that is what they are doing, they are extorting the Mayors so that they pressure us.

“What we are going to do is that tomorrow or Friday we will be presenting the initiatives to put in the Constitution, as we wanted, the one that if the resource is not deposited no later than the last day of the month to the Municipalities, the person in charge of the Treasury he will be sanctioned and if he is repetitive, he will be dismissed.

He added that the Mayors will also promote today a political trial against the General Secretary of Government, Javier Navarro, and the head of the Official Newspaper, Verónica Dávila, for failing to comply with the publication of various legal reforms approved by Congress, including the one that would prevent the rigging of municipal resources.