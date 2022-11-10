Mediaset towers in Milan, Italy. Paolo Bona (Reuters)

Mediaset España has elected two new CEOs who will replace Paolo Vasile as of January 1, 2023: Alessandro Salem and Massimo Musolino. The company that publishes the Telecinco and Cuatro channels has communicated this Thursday the appointments to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). These have been unanimously agreed by the board of directors at a meeting held last Tuesday, November 8 at the proposal, also unanimous, of the appointments and remuneration committee. It also expands the powers of the president, Borja Prado.

Both directors already work for the group, controlled by the family of businessman and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The statement sent to the CNMV underlines Salem’s “long experience” in both publishing and advertising. Currently, the director is general director of content for RTI (Reti Televisive Italiane), having previously worked for Publitalia ’80 and then for Publiespaña, of which he was general director and CEO. Musolino will in turn be CEO, responsible for the areas of management and operations, “over which he has been successfully performing the position of CEO, in order to ensure full continuity in the management of the company and its group of companies ”.

Borja Prado, who was appointed president last April, will have executive powers “in matters of external and institutional relations, legal and regulatory matters, internal audit, regulatory compliance and social responsibility.” The statement indicates that these will fall on the corporate general director, Mario Rodríguez, who will be appointed deputy to the president and will report directly to him. Prado will also assume support and collaboration tasks for the editorial line of news programs.

These changes, which will be formalized later, are added to the recent appointment of Stefano Sala as the new CEO of Publiespaña, which will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Vasile remained at the head of the group for 24 years. He formally announced his departure to the board of directors at a meeting held on October 26. After her, “the company began to evaluate the best option to proceed with his succession, guaranteeing an orderly, effective transition and up to the highest expectations,” he said in the statement sent this Thursday to the CNMV. The manager had already indicated in 2019 his willingness to leave office, but he did not do so due to the arrival of the pandemic, which was a severe setback for the group in terms of advertising investment, and he agreed to stay until the end of the year or after the formulation of the accounts, in the first months of 2023.