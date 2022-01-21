Mayors are tired of standing up to their own citizens. In a cry for help to the cabinet, they demand a rapid review of the corona policy. The rules can no longer be explained, says Apeldoorn mayor Ton Heerts, following the example of thirty colleagues. “A long-term vision is needed.”
Nick Megens
Latest update:
08:05
What signal do you want to send with this?
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Mayors #demand #corona #policy #sustainable #support
Leave a Reply