Trevor Jacob had jumped from the plane before it fell and documented this in a video he posted on YouTube.

The video began on the ground, before Jacob crashes his small plane alone, as he talks about the impending adventure.

When the plane took off and was in the middle of the sky, Jacob coldly opened the door of the plane and jumped out.

He documented the moments of the plane landing until it hit the ground, as he was carrying a camera in his body that showed him a bird in the sky before hitting the ground, where he was injured.

On the other hand, a number of social media pioneers questioned the reason behind this reckless experiment, and some went so far as to say that he sought fame behind this.

The video garnered more than 1.2 million views in just a few weeks.

But the worst thing for Jacob is that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have recently opened an investigation into the accident, according to US media.

Two spokesmen for the two US agencies told the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, on Thursday, that the investigation is still continuing into the incident.

The crashed plane is small in size, its price ranges between 5-20,000 US dollars, and its manufacture dates back to the 1940s.