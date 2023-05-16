Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 00:21



The secretary of Civil Society of Podemos and member of the Parliamentary Transport Commission in the Congress of Deputies, Rafael Mayoral, defended yesterday in Murcia that his party “is making a clear commitment against the ‘uberization’ of the transport sector” in the Presentation of the Sustainable Mobility Law. Mayoral, who participated in a meeting with groups and citizens, assured that to guarantee the right to mobility “we need a strong public transport system, something that has been” clearly demonstrated in the conflict of the ‘coloraos’ in Murcia » . The deputy was in favor of the transport system being “a benefit that depends directly on the public.”

In the meeting of the candidacy of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde, held in the municipal center of Santiago and Zaraíche, with public transport groups, Mayoral was accompanied by the candidate for the presidency of the Region, María Marín; the candidate for mayor of Murcia, Elvira Medina, and number 2 on her list, John David Babyack. Marín stated that mobility has become “a serious problem” because both the regional government and the large municipalities “have completely forgotten about something as important as the integration of the territory.” The Podemos parliamentarian gave cases such as the Barcelona metropolitan area as an example. However, the candidate said that “in the Region of Murcia there is no similar articulation between the four municipalities that make up the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia [Alcantarilla, Molina, Santomera y Murcia] and its districts”, and the same thing happens in Cartagena, “where the 17 councils are forgotten”.