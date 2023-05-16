Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Monday afternoon that the military commanders and chiefs of staff have decided to double the size of the surveillance, monitoring and intelligence marches in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, which will be accompanied by an increase in the number of warships to intensify naval patrols in order to confront Iran’s threats, harassment and attempts Confiscated oil tankers and merchant ships.

And Ryder considered that the aim of this is “to send a direct message to Tehran, because we want them to see where we are, to deter any danger that Iran may practice.”

And he added that the “Pentagon” will not reveal the size of the naval reinforcements sent to the Fifth Fleet region in the coming weeks, but he stressed that all measures and measures taken are coordinated with local and international allies, revealing that Defense Minister Lloyd Austin had contacted both the French and the British in this regard. matter.

General Ryder’s remarks come hours after the Strategic Communications Coordinator at the National Security Council, John Kirby, revealed that Russia and Iran are raising the level of their military cooperation, and that Moscow will supply the Iranian Air Force with fourth-generation Sukhoi fighter jets.

And the leaders of the “Pentagon” had revealed last Thursday, according to the Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, that Tehran is close to possessing a nuclear weapon, and therefore it will only need two weeks to possess a nuclear warhead, starting from the moment it is decided, while it will need Another two months to make a nuclear bomb.