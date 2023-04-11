Despite the fact that one more death was added to the operating week in Guasave, to reach seven, after a woman who crashed on the day the flag was launched died days later, the mayor of Guasave publicly said that the work of him and his team had been successful, when that phrase is only used when there is white balances, so it is not understood how to justify that if this municipality was the one with the most deaths in the entire state. Numbers cannot be evaded, even Martín Ahumada Quintero himself acknowledged that There were seven deaths that occurred in the municipality during Holy Week, but for him only the one that occurred on Las Glorias beach could be foisted on him, the others could not, as if what happened on state highways, where the mishaps occurred, and some very close to the beach, were not the responsibility of the municipality . Apart from that, he reported that almost 5 million pesos were spent on the Holy Week operation, a somewhat high figure, especially when compared to the tragic results obtained.

the death of another little girl, the daughter of farm laborers, exposes again the situation of the cuarterías in Juan José Ríos, where since yesterday the actions intensified again. It is noteworthy that despite all the activity that took place, including from state agencies, the situation reappeared, making it clear that what was done only solved the problem momentarily. They will carry out a vaccination day for minors, assured the mayor, and thank goodness that measures like this will be taken even though it has taken so long to apply them. What is certain is that something must be done regarding the producers who hire this workforce and those who rent those spaces, since the season is coming to an end, but there will be many more.

the one that seems is still part of the Welfare Directorate He is the City Clerk Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, who writes a message instructing the elderly to register for the Welfare Pensions, as if he were still the regional director of said area. Perhaps until now you have realized that in the City Hall Secretary you will not be able to shine as you did in the Welfare Secretary, since they are very different responsibilities, but if you accepted the challenge of being a municipal official, that is what you would have to focus on, and not go around promoting information that has nothing to do with his new assignment.

businessmen and merchants are not having a good time, and it is that coupled with the financial problems that have been dragging on since the pandemic, they are now facing a strong crisis to find a workforce, and the president of Kanak in Guasave He highlighted that one of the factors that influences this is the cost of transferring employees, since most of them are from communities and spend up to 80 pesos a day on tickets alone, which represents a good part of their salary every fortnight. The need to find a strategy that really works is urgent, as this could snowball, which over time could represent great damage to the economy.

We recommend you read: