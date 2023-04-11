Sometimes you lose $50 million, sometimes you find the money back. “That’s life,” wrote Sam Bankman-Fried in internal communication from crypto exchange FTX.

It’s just one of many notable events described in an investigation into FTX’s bankruptcy published Monday. That crypto exchange ran into trouble in November after numerous customers of the trading platform tried to get their money back at the same time. They had become anxious about the financial ties between FTX and Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda, which turned out to be conducting risky transactions with money from FTX clients. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of customers lost their money in the crypto bank run. The price of many crypto coins fell sharply.

In recent months, John Ray III, appointed to settle the bankruptcy, conducted internal investigations into the business operations at FTX and Alameda. He published a first report on Monday. This creates a picture of two companies where there was hardly any administration and where the top handled gigantic amounts of money casually.

For example, FTX tracked several multimillion-dollar transactions in a program that was actually intended for small and medium-sized businesses. Bills were sometimes approved through the internal messaging service Slack, which is intended for informal communication. Sometimes approval was done with an emoji.

Security

At Alameda itself, it was sometimes unclear which investments the hedge fund actually had. On one occasion, Bankman-Fried lost more than 50 million dollars – an amount that was later found again. According to the CEO, it was “hilarious” that no accountant could do serious audit work at Alameda, according to internal documents. All in all, it is still difficult to say exactly how much money was in crypto exchange FTX at the time of bankruptcy.

It is also striking, according to Ray, that the security was not in good order. Passwords to access certain crypto assets were kept on unsecured servers for all personnel to access.

Until its bankruptcy, FTX presented itself as a stable and serious party in the crypto sector, and managed to raise around $ 2 billion in financing from investors. Various charges have since been filed against Bankman-Fried. He is under house arrest at his parents’ house, awaiting trial against him.