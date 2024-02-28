It should be stated that Mayor of Kingstown, At least for those who subscribe to this, it is one of the best series in recent months. Starring Jeremy Renner – the Bourne legacy is left behind -, Taylor Handley and a splendid Dianne Wiest, the action takes place in a fictitious small town in which the main local business is prisons, so fictitious that despite the fact that it is reported that is in Michigan, the truth is that it was filmed in Kingston, Brantford, Toronto and Hamilton, located in the province of Ontario, Canada. It's the budget, stupid! It could be said that it is the equivalent, saving distances, of Madrid's Meco.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, rarely has a prison riot been better filmed than in this series. It is also true that Sheridan has long since become one of the greatest talents in the American audiovisual industry. His are films as high-grossing as Sicario, Comanchería either Wind Riveralso with Renner as the protagonist and which shows his peculiar and contemporary vision of far west, although the series that opened all the doors for him was Yellowstone.

Mike McLussky (Renner) is a kind of mediator or achiever between the various urban tribes that populate the local prisons and the police. His mother (Dianne Wiest), with more enthusiasm than effectiveness, tries to bring the good news of culture to a select group of delinquents who find in her classes a small break in the hard daily routine.

For the commentators of the obvious, it is worth saying that yes, the series is violent from the first episode of the 10 that make up the first season, and that this violence, filmed or intuited, floods all the episodes of the two seasons that SkyShowtime shows. (also on Movistar Plus+). It is in an environment that, naturally, is violent like life itself, and if anyone has doubts, watch the documentary that was made about the 1971 Attica prison riot in New York State with a final result of 43 deaths and 80 injured.

If what you long for is something peaceful, even beautiful, you can always see it again. The Durrells either Return to Brideshead, the feature film or series based on the novel by Evelyn Waugh. On television, as in a pharmacy, there is everything, even as in this commentary full of clichés.

