Millionaires is going through a bad sporting moment by accumulating its third consecutive defeat in the League this Tuesday, this time against Once Caldas, 2-0.

At the end of the game the coach Alberto Gamero He analyzed his team's bad moment in the championship and the performance against Once Caldas.

Gamero Analysis

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

Three defeats: “There is a lot of sadness, we had not suffered a setback like this. But we have to be strong. There is a big problem and that is that we don't score. The goals are isolated plays. The penalty was reckless. I have no complaints. We have to reassure the players. We did everything to save a draw. Now it's about receiving the criticism and becoming strong to reverse the moment.”

Balance: “They're going to call me stubborn, crazy, even brute. But the situation is that we don't score a goal and we create. The goalkeepers always come up with figures. Something is happening, what I find is that we don't score a goal. But we create the options In these last 3 games we have had more than 20 shots. The results are important for the coaches, but also the context of the game. It was to win the game and we didn't screw up.

Next match: “We watch a lot of video and to raise self-esteem is to show them what we do. They realize what they create and don't convert. I get very upset when the team doesn't react or doesn't create. But the structure is to find games. For losing 3 games and not scoring goals, I'm not going to change my way of playing. The group feels comfortable like this. We will continue to insist. We're going to get out of this moment. For me it's not easy to go out and have things shouted at me. It's a hard moment. If there's one thing I've had, it's that my team respects the fans. Today I was hurt, a lot, but we're going to turn it around.”

Daniel Ruiz: “When you see that the player insists, you hope that he has a good night. We understand that he had no rest at all after coming from the National Team. He is a player who works, takes care of himself. He wants to help reverse this moment.

