For weeks now, the port city has been thinking more about the next project than about the current one. Ponferrada was the last stop to get excited about the playoff, but it could not be. Mainly because FC Cartagena fell away from home again, this time against a direct rival, and also because other teams fighting for sixth place took their commitments forward. Thus, the qualifying rounds for promotion remain at 11 points, when there are 12 left to play and you have Real Oviedo, SD Ponferradina and UD Las Palmas in front.

With salvation in hand for months, the illusion of all levels of the club was to reach the end in the fight for the playoff. But the team has not been, except at specific moments, at the expected level. The change that was needed for this, to stop the bleeding of goals conceded and improve as a visitor, did not come. The negative dynamics continued and to this we must add that important points also escaped from Cartagonova in duels against Real Oviedo, Real Valladolid, UD Las Palmas and SD Huesca. Little by little the illusion was diluted, until the confirmation of last Sunday in El Toralín.

A month to finish well

In the run-up to the last match, Luis Carrión said that one of the objectives between now and the end of the course was to “make up” the team’s performance as a visitor. In Ponferrada it was not achieved, as the team showed its defensive weakness by conceding four goals, three of them in the first half. FC Cartagena has two opportunities to improve their numbers away from home and will try to do so on the trips to Burgosthat nothing is played either, and Tenerifewith the islanders already thinking about the playoff.

In the Cartagonova they will seek to close the championship with the feeling that was left in most of the matches in front of their fans, that of an ambitious block that is capable of overwhelming the opponent at times. They will go to the albinegro fiefdom andl CD Leganés and SD Amorebieta.